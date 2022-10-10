Shriya Saran celebrates 20 years of Nuvve Nuvve: ‘I was literally holding my mother’s hand…’

Actor Shriya Saran, who has completed 22 years in the film industry, took to Instagram on Monday and opened up about her first day on the sets of the film Nuvve Nuvve, which was released 20 years ago. The actor said that she was holding her mother’s hand on the first day of her shoot. She also thanked the audience and fans for making her a part of their life.

Taking to Instagram, Shriya shared some unseen pictures with Nuvve Nuvve co-star Tarun Kumar and wrote in the caption, “It’s been 20 years. Still remember the first day at shoot, Butterflies 🦋 in my stomach, I was literally holding my mothers hand, Nervous….excited, …. So grateful! Little did we know then, that we were making a movie that will be remembered and loved by you all …for so many years. Thank you @neerjasaran and papa for helping me grow and live my dreams.”

She added, “Thank you Cinema, Thank you Telugu film lover, Thank you fans, Thank you for making me part of your life ,Grateful to krishna. #20YearsOfTrivikram . #20YearsForNuvveNuvve.”

The makers of Nuvve Nuvve, which was Trivikram’s first film as a director, have also organised a special screening of the film on October 10.

Tarun Kumar also took a trip down memory lane and wrote, “I am so happy that Nuvve Nuvve, directed by Trivikram, is turning 20 today. It’s a special film in my career and I congratulate the entire team for it. Even when audiences watch it today, they tell me it’s a superb film. It feels nice and the film is still fresh in my mind.”