Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev welcome a baby girl: ‘Rada welcome to this world’

Updated: October 11, 2021 8:51:59 pm
Shriya Saran on Monday announced she and her husband Andrei Koscheev were blessed with a baby girl earlier this year.
Sharing a 28-second long video on Instagram, Shriya wrote how she and Andrei had the most beautiful quarantine. The video also had a photo where Shriya is seen with her baby bump.
Shriya Saran shared the video with the caption, “Hello people , we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine . While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil , our world changed for ever …. To a world full of adventures , excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life . We are so grateful to god !”
Andrei Koscheev shared the same video on his Instagram account and wrote, “Rada welcome to this world ❤️.”
Shriya and Andrei recently decided to move back to India from Barcelona, Spain. The couple also shared photos from their “Indian house warming puja”.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shriya said, “I had come to Barcelona just for two weeks as my husband was here, but then suddenly there was a lockdown. Then one week, led to another and then one month to the next, and before you realize it’s been a year. Ever since I was 18, I have never lived in a city for more than 2 weeks because I was always shooting and travelling. But a movement is really important for me, so I got back to dance and started doing a lot of Kathak, and started reading a lot more. I miss going to the theatres, but somewhere I have got used to sitting at home and watching a movie. My husband and I even bought a projector, so it felt like we were going to a movie but at home.”
Shriya Saran will be next seen in SS Rajamoli’s film RRR. She also has a Tamil film Naragasooran in her kitty.
