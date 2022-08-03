scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Shraddha Srinath takes a dig at those who confuse her with Shraddha Kapoor, Shraddha Das

Actor Shraddha Srinath uploaded a series of tweets bashing those who don't get her name right.

August 3, 2022 5:08:07 pm
Actor Shraddha Srinath posted tweets against those who don't get her name correct.

Actor Shraddha Srinath, who is known for her work in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films, took to Twitter and posted a series of messages for those who confuse her with Hindi actor Shraddha Kapoor and Telugu actor Shraddha Das.

In a Twitter thread, Shraddha complained that those ‘who handle accounts of big films’ should get her name correct ‘for the sake of journalism school they never graduated from.” The actor also clarified that she chooses to write her mother’s name Rama as her middle name and while she has already made changes on her official Instagram handle, she plans to make those changes to her Twitter bio as well.

The actor tweeted, “I appreciate people who get my name right. So much. Even though your keyboard suggests Das or Kapoor, every fibre of your body tells you that Srinath is the one to type. I appreciate you. I see you. You are loved. On Instagram though i changed my name to Shraddha Rama Srinath. Maybe i should change it here too. Rama is my mom’s name. Henceforth will consciously introduce myself as Shraddha Rama Srinath everywhere. Watch me.”

 

Shraddha was recently seen in the Kannada film Dear Vikram. However, her notable performances also include films such as U-Turn, Jersey, Krishna And His Leela and Maara.

Going forward, the actor has Rudraprayag and Kaliyugam in the pipeline. Both the films are currently under production,

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 05:08:07 pm

