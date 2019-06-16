Shraddha Kapoor is ‘super excited’ to play a cop in Saaho

Shraddha Kapoor is playing the role of a cop for the first time in her career in upcoming action thriller Saaho. The trilingual film stars Prabhas in the lead and is directed by Sujeeth. This will be Prabhas’ first film after the Baahubali duology.

Talking about the role, Shraddha told Deccan Chronicle, “I am super excited to play the role of a cop for the first time. It’s such a privilege. The police do so much for the country it’s an honour for me to represent them.”

She added, “But definitely essaying a police officer is a special one because you are representing such an integral part of the country. It feels awesome to be playing one.”

A poster of the film showed Shraddha facing the camera and pointing a pistol towards it. While the plot is still under wraps, we know from the teaser that Saaho is an action-packed movie with lots of stunts and visual effects.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who also stars in the film, posted photos from the set announcing the wrap up of his portion of the movie on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “It’s been two years since this beautiful journey started. Feel extremely proud and emotional to have wrapped my portion of my up coming film SAAHO. you all have been teased by the genius of @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor ,my brother @sujeethsign ,R Madhi sir, Sabu Cyril sir, seekar Prasad sir, Bhaskar sir .Here is thanking @uvcreationsofficial for being such an amazing production house. Pramod ji, Vamsi sir , thank you. Shyam, Disha ,Arun, Sejal , Lokesh,kumresh , Pratik , Ashwin. you made each day memorable. @its_bhushankumar ji thank you for your trust in us. See you at the movies guys. @officialsaahomovie @tseries.official.”

Shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, Saaho is slated for an Independence Day (August 15) release.

Shraddha will also be seen in Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. Also starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin, the film will release on August 30. She is also co-starring with Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer, a dance drama movie directed by Remo D’Souza. It is scheduled for release on January 24, 2020.