Shraddha Kapoor is fabulous in Saaho’s action sequences: Prabhas

Actor Prabhas couldn’t stop praising his team of Saaho at a pre-release event held in Hyderabad on Sunday night. The actor stated that Shraddha is incredible in the action sequences of the Sujeeth directorial.

“Shraddha gave her two years to the film. Giving that much time is not a joke. Not even one day we had production problem. She was so supportive and dedicated towards Saaho. We are lucky to have her. She is a super performer. She is fabulous in action sequences,” Prabhas said.

This is the first time when Prabhas and Shraddha are working together. Saaho marks Shraddha’s debut in Tollywood.

“This is my first Telugu film and I received a very warm welcome. To act with your favourite Prabhas was absolutely amazing. I hope you all like the film,” Shraddha said.

Later, Prabhas thanked the entire team of Saaho, including director Sujeeth. In fact, Prabhas expressed that he was amazed how the director had that conviction while narrating the script to him.

“When we started shooting, the entire team was worried how Sujeeth will carry such a big film on his shoulders. However, he managed everyone. I think he will become one of the best directors of our industry. It is not easy to handle such a film. I would not be surprised if he goes international,” Prabhas added.

As he ended his speech, Prabhas reiterated on working on his promise to do at least two films a year. “I promised last year that I would do two films in a year but I missed the promise. I love you all,” the 39-year-old told his fans.

Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, Saaho also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunkey Panday, Arjun Vijay among others.