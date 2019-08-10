Shraddha Kapoor on her Saaho co-star Prabhas: He is all heart

Shraddha Kapoor says it feels “really fantastic” to be part of a film like Saaho. The actor will be seen as the female lead in the actioner led by Baahubali actor Prabhas.

During the trailer launch of the film, Shraddha shared, “Thank you everyone for being here and it feels really fantastic to be a part of such a great film, on such a huge scale. I hope you like it.”

She added, “As much action as the script demanded, I have done that much action in this film. I am in very good hands as you have seen in the trailer.” Shraddha is playing the role of a Crime Branch officer in the film. Her character’s path crosses with Prabhas’ character at one point and romance blossoms.

On her experience of working with Prabhas and Saaho team, Shraddha Kapoor said, “UV films have treated me like family and Hyderabad became like my second home. It was exciting for me to go to Hyderabad every time we were shooting as everybody is so kind. Working with Prabhas has been great. Everyone knows that he is such a big star and he is all heart.”

Shraddha also opened up about her stringent schedule. The actor is a part of upcoming film Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. She will also star in dance drama Street Dancer 3D, that will release next year.

Shraddha Kapoor said, “My body is in pain because I have had a physically demanding year. Street Dancer 3D is releasing next year, not this year. I hope I get some break, but it doesn’t look possible as I am onto promotions now.”