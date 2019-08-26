Shraddha Kapoor: Action sequences in Saaho are unbelievable

Shraddha Kapoor has had an amazing run at the box office since Stree. Saaho is her entry into south Indian film industry, and she has two more film releases this year.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Shraddha opens up about working with Prabhas, and her upcoming film Saaho.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Saaho is being called the biggest action film from India. It is your first actioner and debut south Indian film. How do you feel?

For the last two years, everybody has worked so hard on the film. And now as the release date is coming closer and closer, I get nervous just like I do before all my releases.

It seems like you have a magic touch as many filmmakers want to work with you. First Stree, now Saaho and then you have two more releases – Chhichhore and Street Dancer 3D?

I don’t have the magic touch. The magic touch is with the audience. They are the ones to decide if they want to watch a movie or not. It is in their hands whether they want to see me in the movie or not.

Now that you have done your first south Indian film, how open are you to doing more films down south?

I would love to do it if they offer me more. However, Saaho is a multilingual film. We shot it in three languages and it is releasing in five languages. Since the experience has been so good, and knowing that the people are so warm and welcoming, if I get good offers, I would like to do more south Indian films.

How did you prepare for high octane action sequences in Saaho? How safe did you feel while shooting them?

We had to shoot intensive action sequences. This is the first time I am doing this kind of action. It was on another level all together. It was amazing as we always had experts on sets. It was more adventurous than scary. Since it is the biggest action film from India, the action sequences in the film are in true sense unbelievable. Now, I leave it for people to see it to believe it.

Prabhas is known to be a man of few words and you had to work with him for two years. How did you break the ice?

There was no ice to break, really. In fact, we got along immediately. We connected in a big way over food because we both love food. Because of him and UV Creations, we all got amazing food to eat.

Everybody, including Prabhas, felt like home to me. If you feed people well, things go right. They have fed me so well. I have had the best food and a great time working on this film.

Prabhas is amazing to work with. He is very chilled out and at the same time, he is very passionate about work. He blends the two worlds in him very well. He takes his work very seriously. He is so focused. Whenever he was on the set, everyone was laughing and chilling. When it came to work, everybody was sincere.