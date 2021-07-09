Shoot for Siddharth-Sharwanand’s Mahasamudram wraps up

The shooting for the Telugu multi-starrer Mahasamudram wrapped on Friday. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX100 fame, the film marks the comeback of actor Siddharth to Tollywood after 8 years, and it is also his first collaborative work with Sharwanand.

Revealing the same, Siddharth tweeted: “It’s a wrap on #MAHASAMUDRAM. Coming back to Telugu Cinema after 8 years and I could not have enjoyed myself more! Thank you @DirAjayBhupathi @ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari and

@AKentsOfficial for everything. See you in cinemas whenever god and gov permits.”

It’s a wrap on #MAHASAMUDRAM 🌊 Coming back to Telugu Cinema after 8 years and I could not have enjoyed myself more! Thank you @DirAjayBhupathi @ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari and @AKentsOfficial for everything. See you in cinemas whenever god and gov permits. ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ehrQb1g4t3 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 9, 2021

Anil Sunkara of the film’s production house AK Entertainments expressed his happiness on completing the shoot despite ‘hurdles’. He wrote, “One of the perfectly planned executions in recent times. Thanks to my dear @DirAjayBhupathi for his superb persistence. Our @ImSharwanand @Actor_Siddharth @aditiraohydari @ItsAnuEmmanuel made sure we got the best output inspite of natural hurdles. kudos to the best team.”

One of the perfectly planned executions in recent times. Thanks to my dear @DirAjayBhupathi for his superb persistance. Our @ImSharwanand @Actor_Siddharth @aditiraohydari @ItsAnuEmmanuel made sure we got the best output inspite of natural hurdles. kudos to the best team. https://t.co/io6YhNgyzl — Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) July 9, 2021

The makers also shared a poster that features Sharwanand and Siddharth, with Visakhapatnam forming the backdrop.

Tipped to be an intense love and action drama, Ramabrahmam Sunkara is bankrolling the film under the AK Entertainments banner while Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Ramachandra Raju aka Garuda Ram of KGF: Chapter 1 fame are playing other major characters.

Raj Thota is the cinematographer for this project, and Chaitan Bharadwaj rendered the soundtracks.

Meanwhile, Siddharth will be next seen Navarasa, a Netflix anthology. Sharwanand has Oke Oka Jeevitham and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu in his kitty.