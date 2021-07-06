Shoot for Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa resumes in Hyderabad

Director Sukumar resumed the shoot of Pushpa on Tuesday in Hyderabad after a break of three months. The film has Allu Arjun in lead role and will shoot crucial scenes in a 30-day long schedule. This will wrap up the shoot of the film’s first part. Pushpa is a two-part, multilingual actioner.

Pushpa’s shoot was halted in April after lockdown was imposed in Telangana and Allu Arjun tested positive for Covid-19. Films are slowly resuming shoots as restrictions are being eased in the state.

Pushpa features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the project under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

“Pushpa is an action-packed story that has moments that tug at the heart. Filming it has been a joyride. We’re very happy to restart the shooting and we hope to wrap it up in time to present it to the audience. We witnessed incredible excitement for ‘Introduction To Pushpa Raj’ and we aim to surpass it with the film. We would love to meet the viewers in cinemas soon through Pushpa,” the producers said in a statement.

The two-part movie is set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. It will chronicle the story of Pushparaj (Allu Arjun) and his association with smuggling.

Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Miroslaw Kuba Brozek of Nani’s Gang Leader fame is the cinematographer for this actioner.

After completing the shoot of Pushpa part 1, Allu Arjun is expected to collaborate with director Sriram Venu for Icon.