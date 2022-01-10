Actor Shobhana says she has Omicron: ‘Glad I took both my vaccines’

Actor Shobana has joined the growing list of celebrities who have caught the coronavirus. She noted that her symptoms have been mild and tolerable, given that she took both doses of vaccination.

“When the world sleeps magically ! I have contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. My symptoms were joint pains, chills and a scratchy throat which was followed by a slightly sore throat -This was only on the first day ! And every day my symptoms reduce greatly. I’m glad I took both my vaccines as I believe that it prevents the disease from progressing by 85 percent . I urge everyone else to do the same if you haven’t done so already . I hope and pray that this variant marks the end of the pandemic ..,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Several celebrities have fallen ill amid the rising cases of Covid in the country. Veteran actor Sathyaraj earlier was hospitalized in Chennai after testing positive for the virus. A few days ago, Trisha had revealed that she had developed the infection just before the New Year. However, unlike Shobana, she suggested her symptoms were not that mild. “Even tho it was one of my most harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations,” she wrote in a statement.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu is also recovering from Covid-19 infection. Owing to his illness, he was unable to attend the funeral of his elder brother Ramesh Babu, who passed away on Saturday due to liver-related ailments.

Earlier, actors Arun Vijay, Vishnu Vishal and composer S Thaman had also tested positive for the coronavirus.