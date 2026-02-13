‘Legacy of Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad’: Chiranjeevi reveals profound meaning behind Ram Charan-Upasana’s twins’ names

Megastar Chiranjeevi reveals the names of Ram Charan and Upasana’s twins: Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi Konidela. Discover the spiritual significance and family legacy behind these powerful names.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 02:58 PM IST
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and UpasanaChiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Upasana at the traditional naamkaran ceremony of twins Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi in Hyderabad
Make us preferred source on Google

Chiranjeevi shared an inside glimpse from the naming ceremony (naamkaran) revealed Ram Charan-Upasana’s twins names and the thoughts behind them. The family hosted a traditional ceremony, alongside a puja, attended by close family and friends. At the ceremony, they revealed the names of their twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi.

Chiranjeevi wrote on X, “With boundless joy and divine grace. We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings. “𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒎 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂” & “𝑨𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂”. Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. “Shiva” is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness. “Ram” from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action.”

Talking about his granddaughter’s name, he wrote, “Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength. We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude.”

Earlier this month, megastar Chiranjeevi delighted fans with joyful news. Taking to social media, he announced that his son, Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana had been blessed with twins. Soon after, the couple released a statement expressing their gratitude and sharing their thoughts on how they hope to raise their new-borns.

Shivram and Anveera Devi: What do they mean?

Now, in a conversation with Variety India, Ram has shared the meaning behind the names: “Our son’s name, Shivram, reflects two eternal ideals, Lord Shiva and Lord Ram, strength with restraint, devotion with righteousness. It also carries forward my father’s birth name, Shiv Shankar Vara Prasad, so there’s lineage and gratitude woven into it.”

Speaking about his daughter’s name, he said, “Our daughter’s name, Anveera Devi, represents boundless courage and divine feminine strength. “Veera” signifies bravery, and “An” expands it to something limitless. The “Devi” is intentional, a reminder that strength and grace can co-exist. For us, these names are not just identifiers. They are aspirations of strength, love and courage.”

He also reflected on the emotional weight of naming their children, emphasising the role of family in the process. “Naming them was a deeply personal and spiritual decision for both of us. Upasana and I discussed it extensively, but our parents were very much part of the journey. In our culture, elders bring wisdom and blessings, so their presence in that process meant a lot to us,” he said.

‘Ram has been incredibly hands-on,’ says Upasana

The twins mark the couple’s second journey into parenthood, following the birth of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023. Opening up about embracing motherhood once again, Upasana said, “Motherhood, the second time around, feels calmer and more conscious. The first time, everything is new, beautiful, but overwhelming. This time, I feel much more relaxed and grounded. I’ve learned to let go of a lot, and now I don’t panic over the small things anymore. Stability, routine, and unconditional love, that’s really all the little ones need right now. Managing twins is magical. I’m only a week into it, so I don’t want to speak too soon, but there’s an extraordinary sense of fulfilment watching all three of my children together. Every moment is a learning experience. Ram has been incredibly hands-on, especially with Kaara. They share such a special bond. For us, making sure each child feels equally loved and secure is what truly makes the difference.”

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | Before O’Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence

In the same conversation, Upasana also addressed why she chose not to take maternity leave before delivery and remained professionally active. With a smile, she said, “In my line of work, there isn’t really a holiday, I’m wired that way. I’m not sure whether to feel happy or conflicted about it. My work gives me purpose and happiness, and my children give me pure joy. Both deserve attention and space to grow in their own way. Right now, my focus is on healing and slowly delivering my next hospital project. I believe life is about balance. Priorities shift with time, and I’ve learned to embrace that rhythm depending on what’s needed.”

Recently, Upasana also took to Instagram to share a glimpse into the spiritual and astrological planning that preceded the arrival of their twins. The video highlighted the coordinated efforts of a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, astrologers and other experts, each describing their role in ensuring a smooth and thoughtfully planned process.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Unverified, false': Hrithik Roshan dismisses Ranveer Singh's claim that Farhan Akhtar approached him for Don 3
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence, says he is not part of Ranveer Singh, farhan Akhtar feud.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer claims Rs 2.5 crore paid in cheque bounce case; Govind Namdev says Bollywood doesn't support in 'tough times'
Rajpal Yadav
Didn't tell dad Jeetendra before having son Laksshya via surrogacy: Tusshar Kapoor
Tusshar Kapoor
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite TN’s election script
Mallikarjun Kharge motion of thanks
Kharge flags expunction of ‘large portions’ of speech during Motion of Thanks, seeks restoration
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence, says he is not part of Ranveer Singh, farhan Akhtar feud.
'Unverified, false': Hrithik Roshan dismisses Ranveer Singh's claim that Farhan Akhtar approached him for Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
Apple has introduced a new feature that is referred to as Limit Precise Location. This setting allows an iPhone to share its location with cellular networks.(Image: Reuters)
Apple's iOS 26.3 adds stylish lock screen wallpapers and a new transfer to Android option
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
Apple's iOS 26.3 adds stylish lock screen wallpapers and a new transfer to Android option
Apple has introduced a new feature that is referred to as Limit Precise Location. This setting allows an iPhone to share its location with cellular networks.(Image: Reuters)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement