‘Legacy of Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad’: Chiranjeevi reveals profound meaning behind Ram Charan-Upasana’s twins’ names

Chiranjeevi shared an inside glimpse from the naming ceremony (naamkaran) revealed Ram Charan-Upasana’s twins names and the thoughts behind them. The family hosted a traditional ceremony, alongside a puja, attended by close family and friends. At the ceremony, they revealed the names of their twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi.

Chiranjeevi wrote on X, “With boundless joy and divine grace. We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings. “𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒎 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂” & “𝑨𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂”. Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. “Shiva” is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness. “Ram” from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action.”

Talking about his granddaughter’s name, he wrote, “Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength. We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude.”

Earlier this month, megastar Chiranjeevi delighted fans with joyful news. Taking to social media, he announced that his son, Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana had been blessed with twins. Soon after, the couple released a statement expressing their gratitude and sharing their thoughts on how they hope to raise their new-borns.

Shivram and Anveera Devi: What do they mean?

Now, in a conversation with Variety India, Ram has shared the meaning behind the names: “Our son’s name, Shivram, reflects two eternal ideals, Lord Shiva and Lord Ram, strength with restraint, devotion with righteousness. It also carries forward my father’s birth name, Shiv Shankar Vara Prasad, so there’s lineage and gratitude woven into it.”

Speaking about his daughter’s name, he said, “Our daughter’s name, Anveera Devi, represents boundless courage and divine feminine strength. “Veera” signifies bravery, and “An” expands it to something limitless. The “Devi” is intentional, a reminder that strength and grace can co-exist. For us, these names are not just identifiers. They are aspirations of strength, love and courage.”

He also reflected on the emotional weight of naming their children, emphasising the role of family in the process. “Naming them was a deeply personal and spiritual decision for both of us. Upasana and I discussed it extensively, but our parents were very much part of the journey. In our culture, elders bring wisdom and blessings, so their presence in that process meant a lot to us,” he said.

‘Ram has been incredibly hands-on,’ says Upasana

The twins mark the couple’s second journey into parenthood, following the birth of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023. Opening up about embracing motherhood once again, Upasana said, “Motherhood, the second time around, feels calmer and more conscious. The first time, everything is new, beautiful, but overwhelming. This time, I feel much more relaxed and grounded. I’ve learned to let go of a lot, and now I don’t panic over the small things anymore. Stability, routine, and unconditional love, that’s really all the little ones need right now. Managing twins is magical. I’m only a week into it, so I don’t want to speak too soon, but there’s an extraordinary sense of fulfilment watching all three of my children together. Every moment is a learning experience. Ram has been incredibly hands-on, especially with Kaara. They share such a special bond. For us, making sure each child feels equally loved and secure is what truly makes the difference.”

In the same conversation, Upasana also addressed why she chose not to take maternity leave before delivery and remained professionally active. With a smile, she said, “In my line of work, there isn’t really a holiday, I’m wired that way. I’m not sure whether to feel happy or conflicted about it. My work gives me purpose and happiness, and my children give me pure joy. Both deserve attention and space to grow in their own way. Right now, my focus is on healing and slowly delivering my next hospital project. I believe life is about balance. Priorities shift with time, and I’ve learned to embrace that rhythm depending on what’s needed.”

Recently, Upasana also took to Instagram to share a glimpse into the spiritual and astrological planning that preceded the arrival of their twins. The video highlighted the coordinated efforts of a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, astrologers and other experts, each describing their role in ensuring a smooth and thoughtfully planned process.