Shekhar Kapur calls RRR maker SS Rajamouli ‘Golden Boy of Indian cinema’: ‘Such a learning process’

August 8, 2022 1:18:39 pm
Award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has spent a day hanging out with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The seasoned filmmaker called the maker of RRR, the ‘Golden boy of Indian cinema’ while sharing their photo together.
“What a wonderful day spent with the ‘Golden Boy of Indian Cinema’ @ssrajamouli .. discussing Filmmaking, Philosophy, Storytelling and Technology. Such a learning process. Thank you and your family for your hospitality. Hoping for many more such interactions,” Shekhar tweeted.
Shekhar is the latest Bollywood personality to spend time with Rajamouli at his residence. Earlier this month, Anupam Kher had also paid a visit to Rajamouli’s residence. “Dearest #RamaJi and @ssrajamouli ! Thank you for your love, warmth & delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity & humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn (sic),” Anupam tweeted while sharing the video of his interaction with Rajamouli.
Rajamouli has captured the attention of filmmakers worldwide since the release of his latest movie RRR. The film was released to packed houses across the country earlier in March and took the box office by storm. The film grossed over Rs 1000 crore from its worldwide theatrical collections. It became Rajamouli’s second film in a row after Baahubali: The Conclusion to achieve this feat.
Dearest #RamaJi and @ssrajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth & delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity & humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn! 🙏🕉 pic.twitter.com/8ZiBgmIohx
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 3, 2022
What a wonderful day spent with the ‘Golden Boy of Indian Cinema’ @ssrajamouli .. discussing Filmmaking, Philosophy, Storytelling and Technology. Such a learning process.
Thank you and your family for your hospitality. Hoping for many more such interactions. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BNKxJQWjSr
— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 8, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
RRR found a new lease of life when it was discovered by American filmmakers, critics and the audience when it debuted on Netflix. “I was surprised with the reception from the West. A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make a film for Western sensibilities. I never believed in myself. So, when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and word-of-mouth started increasing when critics started giving good reviews… I was really, really surprised and it wouldn’t have been possible without Netflix, and for that, I have great regard for them,” Rajamouli said during a conversation with the Russo Brothers.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Maharashtra: Names of Sena MLA Abdul Sattar’s daughters appear among TET scam beneficiaries
AAP MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman removes toll plaza barrier amid ‘delay’, staff says he abused them
Middle-Class Love trailer: Anubhav Sinha’s Students of the Year are here to break free, fall in love
Chhattisgarh school principal arrested for molesting 2 girl students
Woman meets brother after 20 years. Their reunion video is making netizens emotional
JEE Main Result 2022: Check category wise cut-off list
US’ Boston to mark 75th anniversary of India’s Independence with two-day extravaganza
Vicky Kaushal’s film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sam Bahadur, begins filming, see a riveting BTS look
‘Yeah, why not?’ Hardik Pandya opens to full-time captaincy role
PM Modi bids farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu: Top quotes
Gippy Grewal says Dharma didn’t inform him before using his vocals for Nach Punjaban: ‘Don’t know what competition they had…’
5G in India: 89 per cent of consumers intend to upgrade, shows Ookla survey