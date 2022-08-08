scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Shekhar Kapur calls RRR maker SS Rajamouli ‘Golden Boy of Indian cinema’: ‘Such a learning process’

Shekhar Kapur is the latest Bollywood personality to spend time with SS Rajamouli at his residence. Earlier this month, Anupam Kher had also paid a visit to Rajamouli's residence.

August 8, 2022 1:18:39 pm
Shekhar Kapur with SS Rajamouli

Award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has spent a day hanging out with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The seasoned filmmaker called the maker of RRR, the ‘Golden boy of Indian cinema’ while sharing their photo together.

“What a wonderful day spent with the ‘Golden Boy of Indian Cinema’ ⁦ @ssrajamouli ⁩ .. discussing Filmmaking, Philosophy, Storytelling and Technology. Such a learning process. Thank you and your family for your hospitality. Hoping for many more such interactions,” Shekhar tweeted.

Shekhar is the latest Bollywood personality to spend time with Rajamouli at his residence. Earlier this month, Anupam Kher had also paid a visit to Rajamouli’s residence. “Dearest #RamaJi and @ssrajamouli ! Thank you for your love, warmth & delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity & humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn (sic),” Anupam tweeted while sharing the video of his interaction with Rajamouli.

Rajamouli has captured the attention of filmmakers worldwide since the release of his latest movie RRR. The film was released to packed houses across the country earlier in March and took the box office by storm. The film grossed over Rs 1000 crore from its worldwide theatrical collections. It became Rajamouli’s second film in a row after Baahubali: The Conclusion to achieve this feat.

RRR found a new lease of life when it was discovered by American filmmakers, critics and the audience when it debuted on Netflix. “I was surprised with the reception from the West. A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make a film for Western sensibilities. I never believed in myself. So, when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and word-of-mouth started increasing when critics started giving good reviews… I was really, really surprised and it wouldn’t have been possible without Netflix, and for that, I have great regard for them,” Rajamouli said during a conversation with the Russo Brothers.

