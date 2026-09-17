‘She chose Rashmika Mandanna’: Allu Aravind defends casting choice for MS Subbulakshmi biopic

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is set to play legendary Carnatic singer MS Subbulakshmi in the biopic M.S – A Legacy On Screen. The announcement of Rashmika’s casting has drawn mixed reactions, with several social media users expressing disappointment and arguing that Vidya Balan would have been better suited to the role. Amid the criticism, the film’s producer Allu Aravind defended the casting, saying he believes Subbulakshmi had, in a spiritual sense, “chosen” Rashmika to play her on screen.

Speaking at the movie’s launch on Wednesday, Aravind said, “We’re all together…not making your biopic, amma. You have chosen us to make it. Thank you. I have become slightly emotional, seeing the big portrait of hers.”

The producer continued, “And, likewise, she has chosen Rashmika for this role. Rashmika, it is not (what) we requested; she has chosen and sent us as agents to you.”

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M.S – A Legacy On Screen will be produced by Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh, and Bunny Vas under the banners of Geetha Arts, Rockline Entertainment, and Bunny Vas Works.

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Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who gave the ceremonial clap for the biopic, compared the challenge of playing MS Subbulakshmi to that of portraying Michael Jackson on screen. “The tension an actor would have felt when acting in a Michael Jackson film, you will have that tension, I know. But there is a good team to help relieve that. They will support you,” he told Rashmika.

Rashmika Mandanna on playing MS Subbulakshmi

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna was quite emotional during the launch event. Talking about the weight of the opportunity, she expressed, “Right now, I have only one feeling in my heart, and that is gratitude. You all came here to especially celebrate Amma, so thank you so much.” The actor said that carrying Subbulakshmi’s voice is like “a unique divine power” and said listening to it makes her feel “sitting in the presence of God.”

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In 2013, several reports suggested that Rajiv Menon was planning to make a biopic on MS Subbulakshmi, featuring Vidya Balan in the lead role. But, the film was later dropped. In 2024, Vidya even paid a heartfelt tribute to the legend with a photoshoot, making fans believe that she would be starring in it.

Given Vidya’s long association with a possible Subbulakshmi biopic, Rashmika’s casting has prompted some social media users to question why the former was not chosen for the role. “How did the team miss Vidya Balan who’s a perfect fit for this character even after searching for 7 years? No doubt rashmika is amazing at what she does but this role demands something that only vidya balan can do,” a fan wrote on X.

M.S – A Legacy On Screen is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri with music by Anirudh Ravichander. It is being positioned as a pan-India release in multiple languages.