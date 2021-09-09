Shashi Tharoor visits Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata sets, shares video: ‘What a delightful personality’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor ran into Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu during his recent visit to Hyderabad. It looks like Mahesh was shooting at the hotel where Tharoor was also staying. Accompanied by Mahesh’s brother-in-law Jayadev Galla, Tharoor paid a visit to the sets of the film production.

“As it happens, at our hotel in Hyderabad, the ⁦ @TridentHyd ⁩, I ran into Superstar MaheshBabu ⁦ @urstrulyMahesh ⁩ along with my colleague (& his brother-in-law) ⁦ @JayGalla ⁩, a member of the Committee. What a delightful personality! (sic),” Tharoor tweeted along with a few pictures from his meeting with Mahesh.

Tharoor also shared a short video of him engaging in a light-hearted conversation about movies with the Telugu movie star. “Talking to MaheshBabu ⁦ @urstrulyMahesh ⁩ shows you why no one in Hyderabad refers to him without the honorific “Superstar”! He had just finished knocking out the villain in his next production when we had a chat behind the scenes… ⁦(sic),” he added.

Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is written and directed by Parasuram Petla. It will also star Keerthy Suresh. The film marks Mahesh and Keerthy’s maiden collaboration.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is getting ready to open in cinemas for Sankranti next year along with Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheema Nayak.