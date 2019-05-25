Sharwanand’s look in Ranarangam unveiled

The first look and teaser of actor Sharwanand’s next film Ranarangam was unveiled on Saturday.

Sharwanand took to his Facebook page to share the teaser of the Sudheer Varma directorial. “A tale of a man who grew to become an empire himself. Ranarangam first look,” he wrote along with the video.

Ranarangam, which features Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female leads, presents Sharwanand in two different avatars. Sharwanand will be seen as a gangster in the flick.

Revealing the first look of Ranarangam, the film’s producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi said, “We like the different worlds that Sudheer Varma creates in his movies and we are very happy with Ranarangam. He made the movie better than what he narrated to us on the first day. Sharwanand has delivered one of his career best performances and we are saying it with great confidence.”

The gangster drama is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 2.

On the work front, Sharwanand will be next seen in the Telugu remake of Tamil hit 96.