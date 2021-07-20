Sharwanand-Rashmika Mandanna’s Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu goes on floors

The cast and crew on the sets of Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. (Photo: PR Handout)

The regular shoot of Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu began on Tuesday with Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is helmed by Kishore Tirumala of RED fame and bankrolled by Cherukuri Sudhakar of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

Production house SLV Cinemas took to Twitter to post, “The most refreshing combo of @ImSharwanand & @iamRashmika’s #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu Shoot begins. More exciting updates soon @DirKishoreOffl @sujithsarang.”

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu marks Sharwanand’s first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna and Kishore Tirumala.

The movie also stars Vennela Kishore, Ravi Shankar, Sathya, Pradeep Rawat, Gopa Raju, Benerjee, Kalyani Natarajan, Rajasri Nair, Jhansi, Rajitha, Sathya Krishna, and RCM Raju.

On the work front, Sharwanand’s Oke Oka Jeevitham and Mahasamudram are gearing up for release. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has Pushpa, Mission Majnu and Goodbye in her kitty.