Sharwanand starrer Padi Padi Leche Manasu’s rights sold for Rs 12 crore

Actor Sharwanand is presently busy with the shoot of his upcoming movie Padi Padi Leche Manasu. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi of Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha fame, the romantic drama stars Sai Pallavi as the leading lady.

The movie, which is slated for a worldwide release on December 21, seems to be already doing good business. According to an announcement by the makers, the film’s digital, satellite and Hindi dubbing rights have been sold for a whopping Rs 12 crore. This is said to be the highest price paid for any Sharwanand film.

The digital streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video and satellite rights have been bought by Star Maa.

Padi Padi Leche Manasu is a romantic entertainer, which is set in the backdrop of Kolkata. It features the music of Vishal Chandrasekhar. Padi Padi Leche Manasu is produced by Cherukuri Sudhakar and Prasad Chukkapalli.

Apart from Sunil and Murali Sharma, the film’s cast also includes Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi and Priya Raman in other pivotal roles.