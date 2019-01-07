Double treat for Sharwanand fans

Actor Sharwanand, who was last seen in critically panned Telugu movie Padi Padi Leche Manasu, is pinning hope on his upcoming yet-to-be-titled actioner, to be helmed by Sudheer Varma.

Sudheer and team has already completed 70 percent of the shooting. The final schedule is going to start in the third week of January and will be wrapped up by the end of February.

Touted to be a gangster drama, the movie will feature Sharwanand in two different avatars.

A source told indianexpress.com, “We are doing prosthetic makeup for the old age look of Sharwanand and that is the portion which is left to be shot,” the source said.

“We didn’t shoot that portion because he (Sharwanand) has to change his hairstyle and all,” the source added.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead.