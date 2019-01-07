Toggle Menu
Double treat for Sharwanand fanshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/telugu/sharwanand-next-action-film-sudheer-varma-5526672/

Double treat for Sharwanand fans

Sharwanand will be seen in two different avatars in an upcoming action film. The Sudheer Varma directorial also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan .

Sharwanand movie
Sharwanand was last seen in Padi Padi Leche Manasu.

Actor Sharwanand, who was last seen in critically panned Telugu movie Padi Padi Leche Manasu, is pinning hope on his upcoming yet-to-be-titled actioner, to be helmed by Sudheer Varma.

Sudheer and team has already completed 70 percent of the shooting. The final schedule is going to start in the third week of January and will be wrapped up by the end of February.

Touted to be a gangster drama, the movie will feature Sharwanand in two different avatars.

A source told indianexpress.com, “We are doing prosthetic makeup for the old age look of Sharwanand and that is the portion which is left to be shot,” the source said.

Advertising

“We didn’t shoot that portion because he (Sharwanand) has to change his hairstyle and all,” the source added.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PM Narendra Modi first look: Vivek Oberoi plays India’s 14th Prime Minister
2 Golden Globes 2019: Snubs and surprises
3 Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika: The role has made me stronger as a person