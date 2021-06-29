Sharwanand’s 30th film titled Oke Oka Jeevitham

The first look poster of Sharwanand-starrer Oke Oka Jeevitham. (Photo: PR Handout)

The makers of Sharwanand’s 30th project unveiled the title and first look poster of the film on Monday. Directed by debutant Shree Karthick, the movie has been titled Oke Oka Jeevitham.

The first look poster is intriguing as it hints at two different eras in India’s history. Industry buzz suggests that Oke Oka Jeevitham is a family drama with sci-fi elements.

Interestingly, the film marks the comeback of Amala Akkineni in a full-fledged role after Life is Beautiful (2012). Sharing the first look of Oke Oka Jeevitham on Twitter, she wrote: “A beautiful experience working in #okeokajeevitham – excited to see the first look.”

Ritu Varma plays the female lead in Oke Oka Jeevitham. Elated with the title announcement of the film, she wrote, “This film will make you smile, weep and will make you wanna give your loved ones a tight hug. #OkeOkaJeevitham.”

SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu are bankrolling Oke Oka Jeevitham under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. It also stars Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi Pulikonda.

The makers already wrapped up the shooting of Oke Oka Jeevitham. The post-production work is currently underway.