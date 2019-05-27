Shankar Ehsaan Loy quits Prabhas starrer Saaho

The musical trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa on Monday announced that they have opted out of upcoming multilingual film Saaho, starring Prabhas in the lead role.

Advertising

“We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho here’s wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film (sic),” wrote Ehsaan on his Twitter page.

The announcement comes as a shocker with just two months left for the film to release. The movie has been slated to hit the screens on August 15.

Interestingly, Ehsaan Noorani’s tweet surfaced hours after Prabhas unveiled a new poster of Saaho assuring the audience that the film will open in cinemas according to schedule. Perhaps, the new poster was released to quell the speculation about its release that could arise from the announcement of the composers.

Also Read | Saaho new poster: Prabhas is unstoppable

Advertising

Producers UV Creations and T-Series did not immediately react to the development. Director Sujeeth has been making the film on a high budget for more than two years now. It had led to several rumours of delay in release. However, last week, the filmmakers officially confirmed the release date.

We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho here’s wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film :) — Shankar Ehsaan Loy (@ShankarEhsanLoy) May 27, 2019

It remains to be seen how the filmmakers will stick to the release date in the light of the latest development.

Saaho is being made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Evelyn Sharma among others.