Shailaja Reddy Alludu trailer: This Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishna film promises to be a fun affair

Shailaja Reddy Alludu story revolves around Naga Chaitanya trying to impress his girlfriend’s mother, who is a hard nut to crack but it’s just not her. Shailaja Reddy Alludu story revolves around Naga Chaitanya trying to impress his girlfriend’s mother, who is a hard nut to crack but it’s just not her.

What happens when you have to tackle two strong-headed women? Well, Naga Chaitanya is up against his love interest Annu Emanuel and her mother Ramya Krishna in Shailaja Reddy Alludu.

The story revolves around Chaitanya trying to impress his girlfriend’s mother, who is a hard nut to crack but it’s just not her. His girlfriend aka Annu comes with the same attitude. So, his journey to win over their hearts promises the audience a fun watch.

The film is similar to Nagarjuna’s Allari Alludu, Chiranjeevi’s Rowdy Alludu and Jr NTR’s Allari Ramudu among others. It will be interesting to see what Naga Chaitanya and the filmmakers have to offer with this film.

Watch Shailaja Reddy Alludu trailer:

Ramya Krishna is in her elements and reminds you of her Padaiyappa character. Naga Chaitanya is back to being the charmer on screen. Directed by Maruthi Dasari, the film heads to theatres on September 13.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd