Shailaja Reddy Alludu first look: Naga Chaitanya’s next is a family drama

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya on Monday unveiled the first look of his upcoming film titled Shailaja Reddy Alludu (Shailaja Reddy’s son-in-law). Judging by the posters, Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan will be playing the role of a grumpy mother- in-law, while Chaitanya will be seen as the cheerful son-in-law married to her daughter (Anu Emmanuel).

“The first look of #ShailajaReddyAlludu as promised by @DirectorMaruthi who entertains me off screen as much as he is going to entertain you all onscreen .. always a pleasure working with @SitharaEnts , Anu Emmanuel .. Ramya Garu’s role is going to be something to watch out for!(sic),” tweeted Chaitanya, while sharing the posters of his upcoming film.

The first impression of the posters remind us of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, which was remade in Tamil as Mappillai with Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. The film, high on patriarchy, followed the hero’s efforts to tame his arrogant mother-in-law.

The upcoming family drama is helmed by Maruthi Dasari, who is known for films such as Ee Rojullo and Bus Stop among others. He has also produced several films in Telugu and Tamil.

Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for Savyasachi, which is the Telugu word for ambidextrous. Savyasachi also has Madhavan in an important role.

The film, which is directed by Chandoo Mondeti, has Nidhi Agarwal as the female lead. Baahubali music composer MM Keeravani will be scoring the music for Savyasachi.

Naga Chaitanya also has another film in the pipeline, which will be produced by Shailaja Reddy Alludu makers Shine Screens. The untitled film will reunite the actor with his wife Samantha on the big screen after a long gap.

The project will be helmed by Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame.

