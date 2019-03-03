Shades of Saaho Chapter 2: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor indulge in heavy-duty action

With Saaho, Prabhas makes a triumphant return to the silver screen post the mega success of 2017’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. A new teaser from the upcoming film has been released on the occasion of female lead Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday.

The roughly one-minute-long clip is an extensive behind-the-scenes look at the actioner. The official account of the movie posted the teaser link with the caption, “Wishing our #Saaho star @ShraddhaKapoor a very Happy Birthday. Here’s presenting the much awaited #ShadesofSaaho2 showcasing mind-boggling behind the scenes action! #Prabhas @sujeethsign @UV_Creations @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar.”

The clip focuses on the gunfight scenes that are going to be employed in the movie. We also get a glimpse of the state-of-the-art sets, visual effects, equipment, stuntwork and props.

Saaho is reportedly even more expensive than the Baahubali films with a budget of Rs 300 crore and clearly, the money has been spent quite liberally on the technical aspects of the film. There is a shot of a man, probably an extra, firing a huge minigun that appears to be lifted out of a Hollywood summer blockbuster.

The plot details for Saaho are scarce as yet, but there appears to be lots of bad guys with guns, and a chopper also makes an appearance, albeit in an indoor setting with a blue screen. Indeed, the movie appears to be shot inside a huge studio. By all this, we can glean that Saaho is going to be huge in scale, in the Fast and Furious fashion.

Saaho features Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Evelyn Sharma in pivotal roles and is being simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie will release on August 15.