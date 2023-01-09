Shaakuntalam trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning as the Kalidasa heroine in this tale of love and revenge, watch

The first trailer of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s highly anticipated mythological drama Shaakuntalam is out. The movie, helmed and written by Gunasekhar, has been presented by Dil Raju and bankrolled by Neelima Guna.

The video succinctly captures the beauty and pain of the titular character, based on playwright Kalidasa’s work. Dressed in a white attire with her dark tresses braided in flowers, Samantha looked pretty as a picture in the trailer of Shaakuntalam.

The clip basically gives away all the key points of the plot, right from Shakuntala’s introduction, to her courtship with the King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made him forget his love for the ‘apsara’-like Shakuntala. Towards the end, the makers even give a glimpse of Bharat, her son, something which they probably should have left for the big screen.

Watch the Shaakuntalam trailer here:

The video was released with a description that read, “The massively mounted film Shaakuntalam based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada. The story of Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan. The film is helmed by supremely proficient, Director Gunasekhar and marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extremely exceptional.”

Besides Samantha, Shaakuntalam also features Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others. This is Samantha’s second film after myositis diagnosis. A few days ago, she had posted on Instagram, “Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I’ll walk myself home. -Nikki Rowe #shaakuntalam.”

Shaakuntalam will release on February 27.