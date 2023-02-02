scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Shaakuntalam song Yelelo Yelelo released, Javed Ali adds soul to the Hindi version

While the Telugu and Malayalam versions of the Mani Sharma composition Yelelo Yelelo are crooned by Anurag Kulkarni, the Hindi version is sung by Javed Ali.

Yelelo YeleloSamantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next in Shaakuntalam.
The third song from Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam, “Yelelo Yelelo”, is out. While the Telugu and Malayalam versions of the Mani Sharma composition are crooned by Anurag Kulkarni, the Hindi version is sung by Javed Ali.

The lyrical video of “Yelelo Yelelo” is a montage of Samantha’s character Shakuntala, who is pregnant with King Dushyant’s child and is taking the journey to meet him. The lyrics of the song talk about the love Shakuntala has for the king and how mesmerised she has been in their love. The visuals also show Prakash Raj as Shakuntala’s father.

Also Read |Shaakuntalam trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning as the Kalidasa heroine in this tale of love and revenge, watch

Shaakuntalam was earlier scheduled to hit screens in November, but the makers decided to postpose the release to work on a better viewing experience and release the film in 3D. The movie is now expected to release in theatres on February 17, 2023.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had earlier said that the toughest part of playing Shakuntala was to maintain the grace. She took to Instagram and wrote, “The toughest part of Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running and even crying. And grace is sooo not my thing had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha along. Clearly so not her thing either. #LikeMotherLikeDaughter.”

Shaakuntalam also marks the acting debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha. The 6-year-old will be seen playing the role of Prince Bharat in the film. The movie also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role of King Dushyant.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 16:33 IST
