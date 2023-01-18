Shaakuntalam’s Mallika Mallika: The Samantha Ruth Prabhu song is all about a woman’s longing for her lover

The first song from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam is out. Titled Mallika Mallika, the track is composed by Mani Sharma and sung by Ramya Behara. The lyrical video doesn’t feature any visuals from the film, but the stills pretty much hint at the tone of the song.

“Mallika Mallika”, written by Chaitanya Prasad, is a song about a woman’s longing for her lover. It’s safe to assume that the heroine in the song fends off her loneliness in the companionship of birds and animals in the forest as she waits for her lover to return to her.

Here is the song:

The Telugu and Tamil versions of the song have been unveiled on YouTube.

Shaakunalam, directed by Gunashekar, who is known for films like Rudramadevi and Okkadu, is a fantasy film based on the century-old play of Kalidasa. It is about the love story of King Dhushayantha and Shaakunthala. Other than Samantha Ruth Prahu, the movie stars Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Gauthami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla.