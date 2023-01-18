scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Shaakuntalam’s Mallika Mallika: The Samantha Ruth Prabhu song is all about a woman’s longing for her lover

Shaakuntalam song Mallika Mallika is composed by Mani Sharma, sung by Ramya Behara and written by Chaitanya Prasad.

ShaakuntalamA still from Shaakuntalam.
Listen to this article
Shaakuntalam’s Mallika Mallika: The Samantha Ruth Prabhu song is all about a woman’s longing for her lover
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The first song from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam is out. Titled Mallika Mallika, the track is composed by Mani Sharma and sung by Ramya Behara. The lyrical video doesn’t feature any visuals from the film, but the stills pretty much hint at the tone of the song.

“Mallika Mallika”, written by Chaitanya Prasad, is a song about a woman’s longing for her lover. It’s safe to assume that the heroine in the song fends off her loneliness in the companionship of birds and animals in the forest as she waits for her lover to return to her.

Here is the song:

ALSO READ |Varun Dhawan supports Samantha Ruth Prabhu, slams Twitter handle that said she’s ‘lost charm and glow’: ‘Feel bad for you son, glow is available on Instagram’

The Telugu and Tamil versions of the song have been unveiled on YouTube.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT

Shaakunalam, directed by Gunashekar, who is known for films like Rudramadevi and Okkadu, is a fantasy film based on the century-old play of Kalidasa. It is about the love story of King Dhushayantha and Shaakunthala. Other than Samantha Ruth Prahu, the movie stars Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Gauthami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 19:17 IST
Next Story

Govt proposes slew of changes to insolvency law

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kapoor fam jam alia kareena ranbir karisma neet
Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor take us inside ‘best best night’ with Alia, Ranbir, Kareena and Saif
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close