Seven Allu Arjun movies you can stream right now

Here is a list of Allu Arjun movies you can watch online.

Allu Arjun completed 17 years in the industry recently. He made his screen debut as an adult with romantic drama Gangotri (released on March 28, 2003) at the beginning of his 20s. And he never looked back. There is something instantly likeable about him. He is a natural entertainer and a complete package. He moves like a dream on the dance floor, his comic timing is impeccable, and he is an actor who knows all his strengths and builds on them to desirable results.

1) Arya: Perhaps, the reason behind Allu Arjun’s success is his ability to connect with middle-class guys. He shows us that one can look and feel good and get the girl without being the heir of a rich and powerful father. Yes, he was not the first actor to play David who took on Goliath. But, nobody else was doing this role better than him at the time. In a way, he helped his young fans to make sense of adolescence in terms of relationships. And Arya is one of those movies that defined college romance for teenagers back in the day. (Arya is available on Amazon Prime and Aditya Movies YouTube channel)

2) Happy: Being true to its title, this movie, indeed, is all about making the audience happy. The tug-of-war between two sweet individuals Bunny (Allu Arjun) and Madhumati (Genelia D’Souza) would leave you in splits. It was a ‘cool movie’ with the hero flaunting all things that were cool in the 2000s: wristbands, walkman, Karizma bike. And this movie also made the job of pizza delivery fashionable. (Happy is available on Geetha Arts’ YouTube channel)

3) Desamuduru: This is a typical Puri Jagannadh movie, in which Allu Arjun plays a typical Puri Jagannadh hero: cocky and ill-tempered but fun, dynamic and very entertaining. The movie is replete with numerous punchlines delivered on a high-decibel, which was considered among top macho traits back then. Did I mention that Desamuduru is fun and entertaining? (Desamuduru is available on DVV Entertainment’s YouTube channel)

4) Arya 2: Director Sukumar presented another version of Arya with this follow-up movie to his 2003 directorial debut. But, given that Allu Arjun was now a full-fledged action hero, there was no room for politeness or gentleness. Sukumar created a very complex, unpredictable, egocentric character, who is also at the same time unselfish and always yearning for companionship. (Arya 2 is available on Sun NXT and Telugu Movies YouTube channel)

5) Vedam: The most socially responsible movie that Allu Arjun has done so far. Written and directed by Krish, Vedam was a departure from the kind of movies that Allu Arjun was doing at the time. It showed him as a flawed character who yearns to beat poverty by marrying into wealth. Anushka Shetty, Manoj Manchu and Manoj Bajpayee too played unconventional roles showcasing the despair of poverty, pains of social stigma, the agony of parental pressure and the human cost of demonising a community. Vedam was relevant when it came out in 2010, and it still remains so. (Vedam is available on Sun NXT and MX Player)

6) Julayi: This is a perfect summer blockbuster about a middle-class guy refusing to settle down for a 9-5 job. He is a dreamer and a risk-taker, which puts him in conflict with a highly-intelligent and dangerous criminal. The fight to the death between two bright minds packaged with all the pleasures of a commercial movie is a treat, indeed. (Julayi is available on Hotstar)

7) Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun’s character in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo felt like a variation of Ravindra Narayan from Julayi. Trivikram Srinivas made Bantu in this movie more mature and considerate compared to Julayi’s Ravindra, who wore a massive ego on his sleeves. (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is available on Sun NXT and Netflix)

