Senapathi trailer: Rajendra Prasad’s OTT debut promises an intense thriller

Starring Rajendra Prasad in his debut OTT performance, the trailer of the aha original film Senapathi was unveiled on Wednesday.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the film’s production house Gold Box Entertainments wrote, “A thriller you cannot resist. #SenapathiOnAha trailer out now. Proud to be a part of ‘Nata Kireeti’ #RajendraPrasad Garu’s maiden OTT venture. Premieres December 31 on @ahavideoIN.”

The trailer of Senapathi sees Rajendra Prasad playing a common man. The almost two-minute trailer begins with a cop losing his weapon and his struggle in trying to recover it from the bad guys. While the trailer introduces the concept of good and evil in the film, it does not give much about the plot of the film and how Rajendra Prasad’s character is associated with the cop.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni of Prema Ishq Kaadhal fame, Senapthi also stars Naresh Agastya, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Harshavardhan, Keshav Deepak, and Rakendu Mouli. Bankrolled by Vishnu Prasad and Sushmita Konidela, the film has cinematography by Vivek Kalepu and music by Shravan Bharadwaj.

Senapathi will release on aha on December 31.