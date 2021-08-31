Seetimaarr trailer: Gopichand, Tamannaah Bhatia turn kabaddi coaches in action-packed flick

The trailer of Seetimaarr, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Gopichand, has just been released. On Tuesday, actor Ram Pothineni shared the trailer of sports drama on Twitter, with the caption, “@YoursGopichand & @tamannaahspeaks look Fantastic! A BIG Screen experience for sure!”

The Sampath Nandi directorial revolves around the game of kabaddi and sees Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia as coaches. Going by the trailer, the movie appears to have all the elements of a thrilling actioner. There are powerful dialogues that encourage women’s empowerment in sports, as well as take a dig at social barriers. However, it doesn’t establish the rivalry between the protagonist and antagonist.

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, the movie stars Digangana Suryavanshi, Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Rao Ramesh, Tarun Arora, Posani Krishna Murali, Rohit Pathak, and Ankur Singh in other major roles. The film is scheduled to be released on September 10 in the cinema halls.

The film has music by Mani Sharma and Soundar Rajan handles cinematography. Stunt Shiva, Venkat, Real Satish, and Stunt Jashva are the action choreographers for this project.

Apart from Seetimaarr, Gopichand has Pakka Commercial in the pipeline, and Tamannaah Bhatia has Maestro, Plan A Plan B, F3, and Gurthunda Seethakalam in the pipeline.