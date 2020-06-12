Seetimaarr to resume shooting in August

Seetimaarr stars Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Seetimaarr stars Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.

Telugu film Seetimaarr, starring Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia, is all set to begin its next schedule. The movie’s team is gearing up to start filming from August first week.

60 per cent of the Sampath Nandi directorial’s shoot was completed before the coronavirus-induced lockdown, and now the team is getting ready to wrap up the remaining part in a single schedule.

Srinivasaa Chhitturi is producing the Kabaddi-based sports drama under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

In Seetimaarr, Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen as Kabaddi coaches for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana teams, respectively, while Digangana Suryavanshi will play a village girl. The movie also stars Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, Bhumika, and Bollywood actor Tarun Arora.

