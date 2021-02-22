Seetimaarr teaser promises a whole lotta entertainment surrounding Kabaddi

The teaser for Sampath Nandi directorial Seetimaarr was unveiled on Monday. Starring Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film has them playing kabbadi coaches. Sampath Nandi took to social media to share the Seetimaarr teaser and wrote, “#SeetimaarrTeaser. Waited so longggg to show you this..our sweat, blood n hardwork!! Need all your love.”

Judging by the teaser, the film promises to club the sport with enough drama and thrill. Tamannaah plays Jwala, a kabaddi coach for the Telangana team. But, she is limited to only a few frames and doesn’t get any dialogues in the teaser. It’s said that she will speak in the Telangana dialect in the movie, so the makers may have decided to surprise the audience and reveal it at the apt time.

Besides that, it will also be her chemistry with Gopichand which is a talking point as the two are collaborating for the first time. However, the teaser didn’t give any insight into their relationship in the film.

The film marks Gopichand’s second collaboration with director Sampath Nandi, they worked together in Goutham Nanda earlier. The teaser of Seetimaarr presents Gopichand as the macho kabaddi coach who is training the Andhra team. The character is presented with a massy touch and has enough peppy dialogues to make his audience happy. The director has ensured that the film’s teaser is a crowd-pleaser.



While the hero is shown clashing with characters portrayed by Rao Ramesh and Tarun Arora in the teaser, the reasons behind the confrontations are not clear.

Seetimaarr stars Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. The film has music by Mani Sharma and the camera work from S Soundar Rajan. Srinivasaa Chhitturi is the producer.

The movie will have a worldwide release on April 2.