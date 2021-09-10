Seetimaarr actor Gopichand: It is a sports film blended with commercial elements

Gopichand’s latest actioner Seetimaarr marks the second collaboration of the actor with director Sampath Nandi after Goutham Nanda (2017). The film starring Tamannaah Bhatia in a lead role revolves around kabaddi. It started shooting in December 2019 but faced delays due to pandemic.

With the theatres open once again, the makers released Seetimaarr on Vinayaka Chathurthi. Marking the film’s release, Gopichand interacted with the media. Excerpts:

How did the journey of Seetimaarr begin?

When we decided to work together again, director Sampath Nandi had narrated a story with an education backdrop, but it was not impressive enough. One month later, he came up with the story of Seetimaarr that had all commercial elements. I liked it and it marked my first sports film.

What is the unique aspect of this film?

Not many Telugu films have been made about kabaddi other than Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu and Kabaddi Kabaddi. What sets us apart is that Seetimaarr has a women’s kabaddi team at its heart. It is a new attempt for me as well. I feel Seetimaarr is a sports genre film blended with commercial elements.

How was it working with Tamannaah?

Seetimaarr is my first film with Tamannaah Bhatia. We were supposed to do a few projects earlier, but they never materialised. In Seetimaarr, she plays the coach of Telangana’s women’s kabaddi team. It’s a bold and strong character.

What is your take on releasing movies directly on OTTs?

I love to watch movies in theatres. The experience we get in a theatre is quite a unique one. But I believe the future of OTT is bright and it gives an additional platform to filmmakers.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

Pakka Commercial is in the last leg of its shoot. After that, I will join the sets of the Sriwass film.