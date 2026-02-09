Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Seetha Payanam trailer: Arjun Sarja promises intriguing road trip romance with a twist
Actor-director Arjun Sarja's latest venture Seetha Payanam promises to bring fresh romantic drama to screens just in time for Valentine's Day.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, cinema enthusiasts have a new reason to mark their calendars. Veteran actor-director Arjun Sarja is set to captivate audiences with Seetha Payanam, a romantic drama slated for release on February 14.
Bankrolled by Arjun Sarja’s production house, Shree Raam Films International, the film represents a significant milestone as it launches his daughter Aishwarya Arjun into the spotlight. She leads the narrative as a young culinary professional whose sheltered upbringing under a vigilant father’s watch has kept her world carefully contained, until an impromptu road trip changes everything.
The trailer reveals a deceptively simple setup: a chance encounter on the road leads our protagonist to offer transportation to an unfamiliar traveler, but only under one unusual stipulation, all incoming calls must be heard by both parties. What starts as a lighthearted adventure along the highway slowly peels back layers of mystery, transforming the tone from breezy to unsettling as hidden truths emerge.
This narrative structure showcases Arjun Sarja’s seasoned hand at both scripting and direction, demonstrating his ability to weave suspense into what initially appears to be straightforward romance.
Aishwarya Arjun brings both grace and assurance to her debut performance, appearing comfortable and natural before the camera. Opposite her, newcomer Niranjan shows considerable potential as the enigmatic stranger whose presence catalyzes the film’s central conflict.
The supporting ensemble reads like a who’s who of South Indian cinema. Sathyaraj embodies the quintessential anxious parent, his protective instincts radiating through every frame. Prakash Raj contributes moments of genuine feeling, including one particularly touching scene that contemplates the deeper essence of matrimonial bonds.
Adding to the family dimension of the project, Arjun Sarja himself steps in for a significant cameo, while his nephew Dhruva Sarja delivers an adrenaline-fueled special appearance that promises to electrify audiences.
Veteran comedian Kovai Sarala rounds out the principal cast, likely providing levity to balance the film’s more intense moments.
As February 14 approaches, anticipation continues building for Seetha Payanam. The trailer has successfully positioned the film as something more layered than typical Valentine’s Day fare, a romantic drama that isn’t afraid to venture into darker, more complex emotional territory.
