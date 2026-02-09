Seetha Payanam trailer: Arjun Sarja promises intriguing road trip romance with a twist

As Valentine’s Day approaches, cinema enthusiasts have a new reason to mark their calendars. Veteran actor-director Arjun Sarja is set to captivate audiences with Seetha Payanam, a romantic drama slated for release on February 14.

Bankrolled by Arjun Sarja’s production house, Shree Raam Films International, the film represents a significant milestone as it launches his daughter Aishwarya Arjun into the spotlight. She leads the narrative as a young culinary professional whose sheltered upbringing under a vigilant father’s watch has kept her world carefully contained, until an impromptu road trip changes everything.

The trailer reveals a deceptively simple setup: a chance encounter on the road leads our protagonist to offer transportation to an unfamiliar traveler, but only under one unusual stipulation, all incoming calls must be heard by both parties. What starts as a lighthearted adventure along the highway slowly peels back layers of mystery, transforming the tone from breezy to unsettling as hidden truths emerge.