Troll addresses Seerat Kapoor as ‘Allu Arjun’s property’, she hits back: ‘Doesn’t sound respectful’

Actor Seerat Kapoor recently posted a few pictures of herself on social media, and while many of her fans cheered her on, a few nasty elements online saw this as an opportunity to troll her. Seerat captioned her latest images as “Entering the weekend like my own muse (star emoji)” when one of the trolls wrote, “Allu Arjun property (heart emoji).”

Instead of ignoring the comment, Seerat chose to address the nasty comment and called out the misogynistic nature of the post. She wrote, “Adding a ‘(heart eye emoji)’ doesn’t make it sound any respectful, Sir. A woman is never anyone’s property. She’s her own person, with her own identity, dreams & voice. Admire with dignity, not ownership. Stay blessed.”