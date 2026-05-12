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Troll addresses Seerat Kapoor as ‘Allu Arjun’s property’, she hits back: ‘Doesn’t sound respectful’
Seerat Kapoor did not ignore the nasty comments made by a troll where they addressed her as Allu Arjun's 'property'.
Actor Seerat Kapoor recently posted a few pictures of herself on social media, and while many of her fans cheered her on, a few nasty elements online saw this as an opportunity to troll her. Seerat captioned her latest images as “Entering the weekend like my own muse (star emoji)” when one of the trolls wrote, “Allu Arjun property (heart emoji).”
Instead of ignoring the comment, Seerat chose to address the nasty comment and called out the misogynistic nature of the post. She wrote, “Adding a ‘(heart eye emoji)’ doesn’t make it sound any respectful, Sir. A woman is never anyone’s property. She’s her own person, with her own identity, dreams & voice. Admire with dignity, not ownership. Stay blessed.”
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After starting her career as an assistant choreographer, Seerat started her career in Telugu films more than a decade ago, and has primarily worked in Telugu films since then.
Seerat Kapoor wishes Allu Arjun
A few weeks ago, Seerat, like many other celebrities, wished Allu Arjun on his birthday with a few pictures with the star. The photos appeared to be from a private plane where she was presumably flying with the Pushpa star. She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday, Bunny @alluarjunonline 🧿✨ You’ve always carried both your craft and your relationships with such natural ease- graceful, grounded and authentic. Wishing you endless success, great health and everything that truly aligns with you, on and off screen. Always rooting for you! 🤍”
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For Allu Arjun, the star is currently looking forward to Raaka, the Atlee directorial where he is starring alongside Deepika Padukone. The actor’s first look from Raaka was released on his birthday.
#RAAKA pic.twitter.com/BY1dzQFLY8
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2026
About Seerat Kapoor
Since Seerat and Allu Arjun have not collaborated on a film yet, fans were quite surprised to see their pictures together. Seerat was last seen in 2024 films Bhamakalapam 2 and Manamey. She is looking forward to the release of Jhatasya Maranam Dhruvam.
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