See how Ram Charan, RC 15 team surprised newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Ram Charan and the RC15 team shared a special message video on Monday for newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Taking to Instagram Story, Kiara shared the special surprise that she received from her RC15 team.

Along with a video, she wrote, “This is the sweetest surprise for us. Feeling the love. Thank you soo much sir Shankar Shanmugham. And my RC 15 team! Lots and lots of love to you guys.” In the video, the team can be seen wishing Kiara and Sidharth happy married life with throwing flowers. She also tagged director Shankar, Ram Charan, and producer Dil Raju in the post.

On Monday, the makers of the film dropped the video and showered their blessings on the newlywed couple. Sharing the video, they wrote, “Team #RC15 #SVC50 wishes @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara a very happy married life! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, love and light.”

Kiara and Ram Charan worked together in the 2019 Telugu action movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama and have been friends since then.

The film RC 15, billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist. The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. RC 15 will release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The film is slated to release in 2023.

Sidharth and Kiara got hitched on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. They hosted their first reception for the groom’s family at The Leela Palace, Delhi on February 9. The duo’s second reception was held at Mumbai’s St. Regis on February 12. It was a grand affair, as many Bollywood stars and industrialists attended the reception. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan, Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Rakul Preet Singh among others. Sidharth and Kiara dated for a couple of years, before tying the knot. However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship. The two apparently fell in love during the shoot of their film Shershaah, which was released in 2021.