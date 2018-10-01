Savyasachi teaser: Naga Chaitanya plays man with ‘alien hand’ but with a twist

Savyasachi teaser: Naga Chaitanya packs punches in this action drama. Savyasachi teaser: Naga Chaitanya packs punches in this action drama.

The teaser of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Savyasachi was released on Monday. The teaser reveals that the film follows the life of a person whose mother had experienced vanishing twin syndrome.

A vanishing twin syndrome is referred to as a condition when a twin dies in the uterus due to miscarriage suffered by the mother. The fetal tissue is then usually absorbed by the other twin. The syndrome is explained with CGI that briefly shows up in the teaser.

The teaser suggests that the fetal that is lodged in the left-hand of the hero grows up with him and becomes his big brother and guards him against danger. We can see a surprise look in the hero’s face when his left-hand begins to smash things and people on its own. It points to another condition called alien hand syndrome. The person who suffers from this condition loses control of his or her limbs which act as if they have their own mind.

Apparently, the title was the fifth name given to Arjuna, the legendary warrior from the epic Mahabharatha. It suggests ambidexterity and was given to Arjuna as he could handle the bow with both hands.

Helmed by director Chandoo Mondeti, Savyasachi will be Naga Chaitanya’s second venture with Chandoo after the hit Premam. The film will also feature R Madhavan and Nidhi Agarwal. Savyasachi will be Madhavan’s first full-fledged role in Telugu cinema. He had earlier played a cameo in 2010 Telugu film Om Shanti.

This would be Nidhi Agarwal’s debut in Tollywood as well. She made her debut in Bollywood opposite Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael. Bankrolled by Mythri movie makers, the film will have music by MM Keeravani.

