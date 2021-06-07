Satyadev to make Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu

The details of Satyadev's role in Ram Setu movie are awaited. (Photo: Twitter/ActorSatyaDev)

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya actor Satyadev is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. The Bluff Master star on Sunday night revealed the news during a Clubhouse interactive session.

When a listener asked Satyadev to give clarity on his Bollywood debut, he replied, “Until now, I haven’t talked about it officially. But I feel that it can’t get better than this. Yes! I am featuring in Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu movie and it marks my Hindi film debut.”

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is being produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Films, and Amazon Prime Video.

Earlier, it was said that Satyadev will be a part of Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, but later, it turned out to be a fake news.

After the super hit Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya in 2020, Satyadev began 2021 with Netflix anthology Pitta Kathalu. Presently, the actor has Gurthunda Seethakalam, Thimmarusu: Assignment Vali, and Godse in the pipeline.