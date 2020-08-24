Satyadev-Tamannaah Bhatia’s film titled Gurthunda Sheetakaalam

Satyadev is happy to collaborate with Tamannaah Bhatia in Gurthunda Sheetakaalam. (Photos: Vamsi Kaka/Twitter)

Actor Satyadev, who is basking in the success of his recent outing Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, is set to team up with Tamannaah Bhatia for a film titled Gurthunda Sheetakaalam. The romantic drama is a remake of Kannada hit Love Mocktail, which was released earlier this year.

Speaking about Gurthunda Sheetakaalam, Satyadev exclusively told indianexpress.com, “I extremely chuffed to bits to be a part of a pure love story for the first time in my career and in a role which is extremely layered. The film’s story has elements that will resonate with everyone and I’m certain that it will take everyone on a trip down memory lane. Also, this is the first time that I would be working with an actress of Tamannaah’s calibre. Nagasekhar is a proven name in Kannada industry and he brought with him a sense of freshness to the script which makes it more charming.”

Besides directing, Nagasekhar is also bankrolling the project along with Bhavna Ravi under the Nagasekhar Movies banner.

According to sources, the makers are planning to have a formal launch of the film before the start of its shoot in September. However, an official announcement on the same is awaited.

On the work front, Satyadev has a film with Nithya Menen, Nithiin’s trilogy titled Power Peta and an untitled project with Lakshmi Bhupal in his kitty. Tamannaah Bhatia will be next seen as Kabaddi coach Jwala Reddy in Gopichand starrer Seetimarr.

