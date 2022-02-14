Satya Dev-Tamannaah Bhatia’s Gurtunda Seetakalam trailer promises a breezy love story

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the trailer of Satya Dev and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Gurtunda Seetakalam was unveiled by the film’s makers on Monday. Sharing the trailer on his social media handles, Satya Dev wrote, “Happy valentine’s day. Here is my #GurthundhaSeethakalam trailer to make your day even more special.”

The 138-second trailer opens with breezy visuals and a pleasant background score. It also introduces the film’s protagonist, who is seen lost in memories of past loves. He begins describing his fondness for the winter season in his life and how it nurtured him and his romantic tales at different stages of his life. For him, winter is a “season of magic.” With a cut there, the hero introduces Komali – his teenage love interest, Ammu – his college girlfriend, Divya – his favourite person during his quest to find his place in the world, and finally Nidhi – the person whom he admires more than love. However, at the end of the trailer, he doesn’t make it clear who among the four women is his life partner.

Directed by Nagashekar R, Gurthunda Seetakalam stars Megha Akash and Kavya Shetty. The film has music by Kaala Bhairava, while Bhavana Ravi, Nagashekar, and Rama Rao Chinthapalli are the producers.

On the work front, Tamannaah has F3 and Bhola Shankar in the works, while Satya Dev has Ram Setu in his kitty.