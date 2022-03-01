Sarkaru Vaari Paata new poster: Mahesh Babu’s ‘rage is so destructive’

On the occasion of the Maha Shivaratri festival, the makers of Sarkaru Vaai Paata shared a new poster of Mahesh Babu. Sharing the poster, Mahesh wrote, “Wishing you all a happy #MahaShivaratri! May the ever benevolent Lord Shiva bring strength and abundance! Let good conquer all evil.”

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis🗞️

The film’s producers Mythri Movie Makers shared the new poster on Twitter with the caption, “A demeanour so calm and a rage so destructive.”

In the new poster, Mahesh Babu is seen in action mode. Going by the poster, fans can expect to see gravity-defying stunt choreography in the film.

Wishing you all a happy #MahaShivaratri! May the ever benevolent Lord Shiva bring strength and abundance! Let good conquer all evil! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PnNeo5HbHE — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 1, 2022

Directed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is currently in the last leg of its production. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju.

Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta are bankrolling this movie under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus. The film is slated for a worldwide release on May 12.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has films with directors Trivikram and SS Rajamouli in the pipeline.