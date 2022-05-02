Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer: Mahesh Babu promises a crowd-pleasing movie

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu on Monday unveiled the trailer of his upcoming movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The trailer opens with a punchline delivered by Mahesh’s character: “You can steal my love. You can steal my friendship. But, you can’t steal my money.”

It seems Mahesh is playing a character who is obsessed with money. And if the trailer is anything to go by, defaulting on his money is like messing with death itself. Money seems to be at the centre of the main conflict in the movie. While the hero thinks that loan is like a girl and rues that not many are behaving like a responsible father of a girl, the villain tells that for him loan is like his mistress. We also hear the hero preach chivalry to a bunch of bad men before thrashing them.

Mahesh Babu seems to be in his element in the film, written and directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram. Besides playing the lead, Mahesh has also co-produced the movie along with Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus. The film stars Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar, Subbaraju and Ravi Prakash among others.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is due in cinemas on May 12.