Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser is Mahesh Babu’s birthday gift to fans, watch it here

To celebrate Mahesh Babu’s birthday on Monday, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) dropped the film’s much awaited teaser at around midnight. Sharing the link of the ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata Birthday Blaster’, the film’s co-producers Mythri Movie Makers wrote on Twitter: “Happy Birthday Superstar. The Blasting surprise is here. #SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER.”

Parasuram Petla, Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s director wished Mahesh on social media and shared a photo from the movie sets. The caption for it read, “Wishing My hero, The Superstar, @urstrulymahesh garu a very Happy Birthday. It’s a director’s delight to be working with you sir.”

In another tweet, Petla appreciated the philanthropic work that Mahesh Babu has been doing. He wrote, “You have saved thousands of hearts, You’ll forever hold a place in millions of hearts, You are a true Superstar. Keep spreading smiles like you always do on sets. Have a great year ahead sir.”

Meanwhile, the SVP Blaster teaser is just what the fans expected — impactful dialogues, high-octane action and some fun moments. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser begins with Mahesh warning a few goons and then taking them down. The clip also introduces Keerthy Suresh who is awestruck by the charm of the protagonist. At 77-seconds, the teaser gives us a glimpse of a pure commercial potboiler.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, in association with Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta of 14 Reels Plus, SVP has cinematography by R Madhi and the action choreography by Ram-Laxman duo.

The film also stars Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in important roles and is scheduled to be released on January 13, 2022.