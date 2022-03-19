Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Penny promo: Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara ‘steals the show’

Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers shared the promo of their next song titled ‘Penny.’ The video of the song left Mahesh Babu fans in awe as it features the superstar’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. The video marks Sitara’s first appearance in movies.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram account, Sitara wrote that she is “super happy to have collaborated with” Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s team. “Nana, I hope I make you proud,” Sitara concluded her note. As soon as she shared the post, her mother and Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “My little one. My little rock star.”

“Omg my baby.. many many congratulations and may i just say you are absolutely amazing❤️❤️❤️❤️ sending you loads of love and blessings forever,” Shilpa Shirodkar wrote in the comments section. Mahesh Babu also praised Sitara as he shared the teaser on his Instagram account. “Stealing the show… once again!” his caption read.

The video received immense love from Mahesh Babu fans. “Father and daughter are gonna kill it. Sitara has surely got dancing skills and I’m sure we will get to see Mahesh Babu’s best dance. Waiting for this song tomorrow,” a comment read. A YouTube user also mentioned, “The way Situ papa carried that swag was just lit.”

The song ‘Penny’ is the second track from Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Earlier, the makers released ‘Kalaavathi’ which also featured Keerthy Suresh. Earlier this year, Sitara made an Instagram reel on ‘Kalaavathi’ in which she was seen performing the hook step of the song.

The music of the film is composed by Thaman. The Parasuram Petla directorial will release in theatres on May 12.