Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Penny: Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara is a born star, Thaman delivers another cracker of a track

The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Sunday treated Mahesh Babu fans to the music video of “Penny”, a foot-tapping number composed by S Thaman. The cracker of a track is particularly special as it marks Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s first on-screen appearance. Sung by Nakash Aziz, “Penny” perfectly describes Mahesh Babu’s role in the film.

Describing the song as a very special track for him, Mahesh introduced Sitara as his “rockstar”. He tweeted, “Couldn’t be prouder.” Sitara, on the other hand, revealed that she had “so much fun filming this.” Namrata Shirodkar also shared the song on her Instagram profile. “Natural born killer!! That’s what I call her,” she wrote as the caption.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram Petla. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. The makers introduced Keerthy’s look with the song “Kalaavathi”, which continues to be a chart-topper.

Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta are bankrolling this movie under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus. The film is slated for a worldwide release on May 12.

Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu is busy with Trikvikram’s next, which reunites the actor with Pooja Hegde. The two earlier shared screen space in Maharshi.