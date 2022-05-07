Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Ma Ma Mahesha: Mahesh Babu gets into mass-mode. Watch

After delivering chartbuster ‘Kalaavathi’ song, music composer Thaman S has treated Mahesh Babu fans with a perfect dance track. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata shared the video of ‘Ma Ma Mahesha’ song on Saturday. The song, sung by Sai Krishna and Jonita Gandhi, is a perfect mass number that has Mahesh Babu dancing like never before. The actor, who previously stunned his fans with Sarileru Neekevvaru’s ‘Daang Daang’ and ‘Mind Block’, has taken his dancing skills a notch up with ‘Ma Ma Mahesha’ song, thanks to choreographer Sekhar master. The song also stars Keerthy Suresh.

Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Mass mode ON!” ‘Ma Ma Mahesha’ song is the fourth song from the film, after the release of ‘Penny’ song, Sarkaru Vaari Paata title track and ‘Kalaavathi’ song. While ‘Kalaavathi’ became one of the most trending songs of the year and garnered impressive numbers on YouTube, ‘Penny’ was showered with love as it marked Mahesh’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s video debut.

‘Ma Ma Mahesha’ received overwhelming love from fans. “Thanking director Parasuram and choreographer Sekhar for showing Mahesh Babu in a new light,” a fan wrote on the song’s YouTube video. Another fan mentioned, “This is not a lyrical video song; this is a full entertainment, full on joy, music on dance on video song.”

Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu said he is not keen on making his Bollywood debut. When asked about the same, he said, “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world – that’s what’s happening right now. You’d want to be in a position to do (only) a Telugu film.”

After Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s release on May 12, Mahesh is expected to start his Trivikram project. He will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s next.