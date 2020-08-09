Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers share motion poster on Mahesh Babu’s birthday

Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s first motion poster released today. Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s first motion poster released today.

On his 45th birthday, Mahesh Babu enchanted his fans with a new poster of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Earlier, on his father superstar Krishna’s birthday, the actor had announced the film with a poster that did not reveal much about his look.

In June, Mahesh Babu had done an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram where he revealed that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be “a complete entertainer with a strong message. I am really excited about it.”

Namrata Shirodkar, during an AMA on her Instagram account, said that the film is “everything you will really enjoy.”

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is written and directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. “My long wait to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu garu has just ended!!! Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets…It’s a dream come true!” Parasuram had earlier tweeted.

The film is being produced by Mythri Movies Makers. Music of the film will be composed by SS Thaman. An official announcement of the leading lady is awaited.

