Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni dances on ‘Kalaavathi’, leaves fans impressed

Namrata Shirodkar on Sunday treated fans to a video of Sitara Ghattamaneni dancing to Sarkaru Vaari Paata song “Kalaavathi”. The music video of the song, composed by Thaman S and sung by Sid Sriram, features Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. The romantic track was released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Sharing the video, Namrata wrote, “Just in awe… What can I say. Love love love to you my little one @sitaraghattamaneni.” In the video, Sitara is seen performing the hook step of “Kalaavathi”.

As soon as Namrata shared the video, Sitara was showered with a lot of love. Shilpa Shirodkar commented, “Absolutely stunning.” Pony Prakash Raj wrote, “She has grown so tall.” Fans also dropped adorable comments. “My little Dancing Baby❤.you rocked it Sitaru,” a comment read, while another fan wrote, “Cutest thing ever. long way to go Sitara. god bless you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

“Kalavaathi” has so far garnered 35 million views on YouTube and has become one of the most popular tracks on social media.

Thaman S has promised that just like “Kalavaathi”, other tracks from Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be a treat for Mahesh Babu fans. The Parasuram Petla directorial will release in theatres on May 12.

Mahesh, meanwhile, has started shooting for his Trivikram film, which will reunite him with Pooja Hegde after their blockbuster Maharshi.