Sarkaru Vaari Paata first notice: Mahesh Babu looks stylish in first look, film to release on January 13

Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers posted a treat for Mahesh Babu fans. On Saturday, the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata shared the actor’s first look from the film, which they tagged as “Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Notice.” In the poster, Mahesh Babu is seen stepping out of a red car. The actor looks absolutely stunning, stylish, and is sure a treat to the eyes of his fans. Sharing the poster, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Taking off on this whole new journey of action and entertainment! Join us this Sankranthi.”

The film will head to the theaters on Sankranthi, January 13, 2022.

The Mahesh Babu starrer is directed by Parasuram Petla. It will also star Keerthy Suresh. The film marks Mahesh and Keerthy’s maiden collaboration.

On Keerthy’s birthday, Mahesh shared a picture of the actor and wrote, “Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films.” In response, Keerthy replied, “Delighted to be working with you for the first time and really looking forward to this!”

Mahesh has often shared updates on Sarkaru Vaari Paata with his fans. Last year, during an AMA session on Instagram, Mahesh said “Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be a complete entertainer.” When a fan asked “What is the theme of the movie?,” the actor replied, “SVP (Sarkaru Vaari Paata) is a complete entertainer with a strong message. I am really excited about it.” His wife Namrata Shirodkar said the film will be “everything you will really enjoy.”

So far, the makers of SVP have shared a poster and a motion poster of the film. The music of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been composed by S Thaman. The audio rights of the film have been sold to Sa Re Ga Ma South. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the deal has been confirmed for a “whopping price Rs 4.5 crore.”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is all set to collaborate with Trivikram for his next film. The actor-director duo will be joining hands after 11 years. Earlier, Mahesh starred in Trivikram’s blockbuster films Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

The new film, which marks Mahesh Babu’s 28th project, will be produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations. It will arrive in the summer of 2022.