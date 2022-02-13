Sarkaru Vaari Paata song Kalaavathi: Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh share their favourite song

Mahesh Babu on Sunday released Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s first song, titled Kalaavathi. The video of the song features Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. Sung by Sid Sriram, the song shows Mahesh Babu in a cool avatar. He can also be seen performing some stylish hook-steps. Ever since the actor shared the song on his social media handles, fans cannot stop appreciating Mahesh Babu’s look in the film. The comment section is full of compliments for the 46-year-old. “Excellent music. Mahesh Babu looks like he went 10-15 years back,” a comment read. Another fan mentioned, “Cannot concentrate on the song. You have taken over it completely.”

Many of his followers spoke about how the song is a chartbuster. Some also congratulated Thaman for putting out yet another earworm. “Thaman sir, extraordinary efforts for getting this grand video visuals as beautiful as the song.. don’t feel that it got leaked, it will reach the top list for sure,” a comment read.

Mahesh has earlier spoken about how he is looking forward to listening to all the songs from Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Ahead of the song release, Kalaavathi’s video was leaked by a Twitter handle.

Expressing his disappointment over the same, music composer Thaman S via Twitter Space said, “I am devastated. We worked on this song for 6 months, day and night. There is a lot of work that went behind making of the song. But someone just easily roped us, betrayed us and has leaked the video on the social media platforms. Should we be sad or angry? How do we move on? My heart is broken. Usually, I am a strong personality. But this time, I just have no words. I am putting this audio here so that he realises that piracy is not cool. He should understand this is wrong. I am apologising to the fans. And we promise that from the next time, we will be more careful.”

Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks Mahesh Babu’s first film with Keerthy Suresh. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. It will release on May 12th.