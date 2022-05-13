Sarkaru Vaari Paata day 1 box office collection: Mahesh Babu film creates non-RRR record in Telugu states

Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which opened to mixed reviews on Thursday, has created a non-RRR movie record at the box office in the Telugu states. The film has raked in Rs 36.63 crore from the ticket windows on its opening day. While in Telangana, the movie earned Rs 12.24 crore, it collected a cumulative share of Rs 24.39 crore on its opening day in Andhra Pradesh.

In the US, the Parasuram Petla directorial crossed $1.2 million gross from its premieres and day one projections.

With no solid competition at the box office of the Telugu states for the next two weeks, the makers of the movie and the film trade trackers are expecting a good collections for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Speaking with the media, producer Naveen Yerneni said, “The film got a unanimous blockbuster response from the morning shows itself. We thank Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram Petla for giving us such a big hit. The response from fans in theatres is awesome. The movie has already collected over $1 million through premieres. It is a record, and we are so happy. The film is going to pocket huge collections for the next two weeks. We hope this film will be the second biggest grosser, after RRR.”

With Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, and Vennela Kishore in other leading roles, Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainments bankrolled the project. SVP has music by S Thaman and cinematography by R Madhi.